This summer, San Diego Harbor Police officers will be distributing free Slurpee drink coupons to children around San Diego Bay as part of 7-Eleven’s Operation Chill community-service program and Port Public Safety efforts.

The Port’s Harbor Police Department is the law enforcement agency responsible for safeguarding San Diego International Airport, the bay, and waterfront parks and land in the five Port cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Coronado, National City, Imperial Beach and San Diego. “We are always looking for ways to help our officers build strong relationships in the community,” said San Diego Harbor Police Chief John Bolduc. “Operation Chill makes it easy to interact with kids in a positive way. This is a great short- and long-term investment for 7-Eleven and for us.”

The program, which began in 1995, offers Harbor Police officers the chance to interact with local youth in a friendly, informal situation and encourages open dialogue between officers and the community they serve.

During 2017, 7-Eleven will issue up to 1.33 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,000 law enforcement agencies. The coupons will be handed out to children who officers notice are acting in a safe and positive manner, such as wearing their life jackets, safely operating bicycles or helping others in the community. The majority of these coupons will be dispensed during the summer months and back-to-school season.

“Year after year, Operation Chill is our most popular community service program,” said Mark Stinde, vice president of asset protection for 7-Eleven. “Kids love Slurpee drinks, and police officers love having a reason to approach kids and surprise them with a Slurpee coupon as a reward for doing something good. And we, at 7-Eleven, love helping them make those important connections in the community.”