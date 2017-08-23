RAFEL SHAWNTE JOHNSON

Rafel Shawnte Johnson-January 17, 1975-July 20, 2017

Rafel Shawnte Johnson was born on January 17, 1975 in Los Angeles CA, to the loving parents of Desta Mae Carmichael and Paul Eugene Johnson. He received his education at Lincoln High School in San Diego CA.

In 1995 he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in Washington State and also San Diego, Ca. He received a honorable discharge in 1998.

Rafel was blessed with three daughters, Stephanie Johnson, Jessica Johnson, and Emani Johnson. Rafael was a loving happy father to have had all girls.

Shawn gave his life to Christ a a young age, hie mothers duty was to keep all her children in church by all means whether they liked it or not.

Shawn wasn’t a sports fan however he devoted his life and spare time to collecting comic books at a very young age, and also books because he just enjoyed reading.