Rashad T. Ryan

July 8, 1992 – November 10, 2016

Rashad T. Ryan was born to Mr. Leroy Ryan and Ms. Rahsaan Wiley on July 8, 1993 in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up in San Diego where he went to many schools. He went to Morse High School where he met the mother of his child Aster whom he was with for 8 years. He graduated high school with his best friend Jamar Johnson at Camp Barrett. Rashad enjoyed playing football, running track, culinary arts, and most of all rapping. His life ended tragically on November 10, 2016 in Las Vegas, NV. Rashad is survived by his beautiful daughter Zara Ryan, his parents Leroy Ryan and Rahsaan Wiley, grandmother Casseta Wiley, auntie Sharee Wiley, sisters Elashia and Charrea Wiley, brother Leroy and Elijah Ryan,. and his 4 nieces. Rashad had a quiet demeanor, but in his hearts of hearts, he loved to laugh. He was funny and loved to crack jokes with his friends. He will always be remembered for his kind words, positive attitude, and good sense of humor. His life was an encouragement not only to his family and friends, but also to all those who were lucky to know him. Rashad loved his family more than he may have expressed. May he rest in eternal peace!