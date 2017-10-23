REVEREND JAMES TAYLOR

Rev. James Willis Taylor July 31, 1945- October 04, 2017

Rev. James Willis Taylor was the youngest son born to the late Arthur and Essie Lee Taylor in San Diego, CA. He received his formal education at Emerson Elementary, Snyder Junior High, and San Diego High School in San Diego, CA. Rev. Taylor worked as a Lead Man for over 50 years in Aeronautics. On August 22, 1999 he received his calling and was ordained by his very own brother, Apostle Tyrone Taylor. He united in Holy Matrimony to the late Minister Lorraine Taylor on December 11, 1962. Three children were born to this union. Darcell, Darryl, and Derrick, all of San Diego, CA. Rev. Taylor worshipped at the Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jimmy L. Fuller and First Lady Glen Dean Fuller.

“When God saved me, He changed the world and made it a better place,” is what Rev.Taylor is quoted saying a one time, concluding “I can do all things through Christ Jesus that strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)”.

Rev. Taylor was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 4th, 2017. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: three daughters – Darcell (Dale) Jefferson, Neecha Leeann Taylor-Smith, and Jamesha Taylor; three sons, Darryl (Anitra) Taylor, Derrick (Marva) Taylor, and Jamar (Toni) Taylor, all of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Dwayne II, Dionna, Tarozzi, Taniqua, Tarosha, Darryl, Jr., Devonah, Devon, Dwayne, Jr., Daevionnah, and Bless; 23 great grandchildren; one brother, Apostle Tyron Taylor of Carrolton, TX; five sisters, Arthurine McIvor of Montgomery, AL, Sherian (Gary) Cook, Shelia Taylor, Shirley (Gerald) Richarson, and Cassandra Taylor all of Wichita, KS; sister-in-law Joyce Brown of San Diego, CA; two brothers-in-law, Mark Brown of Los Angeles, CA, and Leroy Brown of San Diego, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, neighbors, co-workers, and friends.

Rev. James Willis Taylor is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Minister Lorraine Taylor, his parents, Arthur and Essie Lee Taylor, mother and father-in-law, Setlers Sr., and Louise Brown; granddaughter Shanae Taylor; two brothers-in-law Harvey McIvor and Joe Brown, two sisters-in-law Jacqueline Shine and Lera Johnson; two uncles William and James Taylor; two special cousins Floyd Lee and CedricTaylor.

Rev. Taylor will be forever remembered for his love for God and family, upbeat senses of humor, being a well put together sharp dresser, and his immaculate vehicles, and his love of olives.