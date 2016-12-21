Richard Wilson

From When to Now

When you left my heart was broken, for all of the words that were left unspoken. When you left I thought my life was at it’s end. I began to not only miss the past but the future with all of the love and time we would spend. When you left my life changed forever as my brother we were supposed to grow old together. Now that you’re gone, as hard as it might be, I know that life must go on. You’re in my heart and mind everyday. I often see things and smile at what you would say. And then with a heavy heart and weak smile, attempt to get through the day. As my faith in God remains rooted and grounded. I understand now that the Lord has plan for you that couldn’t be ousted. Now that you’re gone I thank the Lord daily for allowing me to be your sis. The short time we had together was filled with love, joy and bliss. When you left I was broke and weak. Now that you’re gone, through your love and memories I have the strength to speak. I speak of my love and how much I miss you. I keep you alive with every tear and smile I have when I think of you. When you left you were my brother and friend. Now that you’re gone, I’ll wait patiently until I see you again.