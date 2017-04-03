ROBERT LEE PURVY

Robert Lee Purvy

October 10, 1940-March 13, 2017

ROBERT LEE PURVY, affectionately known as “Bob”, was the second born of twins in Swainsboro, Georgia to Clarence and Leola Purvy on October 10, 1940. The family later moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where Robert received his public education.

As a teenager, Bob was drafted into the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley Kansas. After his tour in Vietnam, he enlisted into the United States Navy. He often stated he had traveled from Main to Spain and from Baghdad to Trinidad. His overseas tours of duty included: Philippines, Korea, Japan and Vietnam. He served aboard the U.S.S. Vogelgesang DD 862, U.S.S. Coney DD 508, U.S.S. Hank DD 702, U.S.S. Paul F. Foster DD 964 and the U.S.S. Direct. His military decorations include four Good Conduct Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Country Medal, Sharp Shooter Ribbon and National Defense Service Medal. He retired in March of 1988 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after twenty-six years of exemplary service to his country.

While in the Navy Bob made San Diego, California his permanent home.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brother, Ronald; his sister, Sharon, his brother-in-law, Dave Diggs and his first wife, Francis Purvy.

On Monday March 13, 2017, Robert Lee Purvy passed away peacefully at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jacqueline Purvy; three sons, Derrick Purvy, Robert Purvy and Robert Lee Purvy Jr.; stepchildren, Kyron Abron, Anninda, Belinda, Kiera, Baishaun and Makayla; two sisters, twin sister Martha Edwards of Killeen Texas and Evelyn Diggs of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Blanton Purvy of San Diego, California and Melvin Purvy of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and many friends who will mourn his passing, yet celebrate his life.