ReAuna Johnson Jul 31, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Rofelia Pierre December 7, 1939-July 9, 2017 Rofelia Orra Pierre of Murrieta, California, known as "Faye" was born on December 7, 1939 in Key West, Florida. She was the eldest of 4 children born to the late Albert and Alice Pla. Faye was a jack of all trades in the employment field. She had been employed as a nurse aid, worked at JC Penny, Vons, and retired from the federal government as a payroll technician. After her retirement, she worked for K-mart and Joann's fabrics. She was married to Joe Louis Pierre on June 10, 1959 in her home town Key West, Florida where they met. Faye's hobbies were shopping, vacationing, scrap-booking, sudoko puzzles, entertaining friends and family, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner at the casinos buffets, playing games on her tablet, and communicating with her friends on the phone, and loved and enjoyed her 4 grand kids and 3 great grand kids. She was involved with The circle of friends who were long time dear friends that would help out the community and families in need. Rofelia passed away peacefully at the Loma Linda, Hospital in Loma Linda California at the age of 77 surrounded by family and friends. She survived by (in birth order), Pamela Barnett(daughter), Tanya Pierre-Creer(daughter), Ricky Pierre(son): four grandchildren: Gyasi, Caprice, Nkosi, and Macon; two son-in-laws: Timothy Barnett and Jared Creer: Rofelia's sister Regina HIcks who resides in Sacramento California, and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are Janet Nicholson, her middle sister.