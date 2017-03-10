SAN DIEGO BLACK NURSES ASSOCIATION, INC. (SDBNA)

Laura Johnson, RNC, SDBNA Contributing Writer

Over the past 2 years, SDBNA’s President, Ethel Weekly-Avant, has sought to charter new territories in he

althcare, wellness and education. The most recent venture occurred on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Murphy Canyon Road. SDBNA co-sponsored with Grand Canyon University, their first Nursing Recruitment and Resource Fair from 10am to 2pm. The event was advertised to all nurses – established nurses, student nurses, new graduates and those interested and seeking information to become nurses. Special attention was paid to new graduates in regards to availability and access to the work place and continued advanced education. Attendees numbered over 200.

The most sought after event for attendees of all levels was the workshop “How to Get Hired,” presented by Doug Levine, Talent Acquisition Manager for UC San Diego Health. The auditorium was filled to capacity with a waiting list. Mr. Levine focused on resume writing, cover letters and the Do’s and Don’ts of interviewing.

Twenty healthcare, educational, financial, insurance and other healthcare related organizations participated as vendors which included: Ace Uniforms, Alvarado Hospital, Azusa Pacific University, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Champions for Health, Nick Castello, CRPC, Lincoln Financial Advisor, Every Woman Counts, Excelsior College, Grand Canyon University, HomeStreet Bank, Inheritance Home Care, LLC, San Diego Black Nurses Association Inc., San Diego Sheriff’s Department-Medical Services Division, San Diego National Medical Association, Sharp HealthCare, Transamerica Insurance, Tri-City Medical Center, United States University, UC San Diego Health, USD Hahn School of Nursing, West Coast University and West Pac Wealth Partners (Financial Advisors).

In addition to the vendors and resources, SDBNA Chairperson Norine Siglar, BSN, RN, prepared a collection of materials on textbooks, scrubs, NCLEX preparation, malpractice insurance, CEU’s, TEAS preparation and scholarship opportunities. All participants had the opportunity to participate in raffle drawings for gift baskets and medical/nursing accessories. The winners were:

Kristina Neville: Movie basket (Donated by Grand Canyon University)

Noemy Chavez: Spa basket (Donated by Grand Canyon University)

Waverly Rocklin: Free pair of shoes (Donated by Ace Uniforms)

Elena Sera Jose: Beverage Basket (Donated by San Diego Black Nurses Association, Inc.)

Dexter Wilson: UC San Diego hoodie (Donated by USD Hahn School of Nursing)

Ariel Kitagawa: Nurse’s Basket (Donated by San Diego Black Nurses Association, Inc.)

Assisting Chairperson Siglar to bring this monumental task to fruition were the following, Jules Sneddon, University Development Counselor, Grand Canyon University and SDBNA members: President Ethel Weekly-Avant, 1st Vice President Dr. Barbara West, Dorothy Munns, Michelle Booker, Ida Porter, Karen Mitchell-Keels, Cheryl Busby, Jackie Jones and Shirley Lipscomb.

Please join the SDBNA for upcoming events: Annual Scholarship Awards Event, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Admiral Baker Club-donation $50.00 and our Free Health & Wellness Expo, August 2017.