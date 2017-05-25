By Edward Henderson (Photo By Dimitri Price)

One of the beautiful things about music is how it can capture the essence of the season it’s released in. Spring represents new growth, connections and the fruit of a harvest. San Diego hip-hop artist Bry Blues is reflecting the positive energy of Spring in her newest EP ‘Pure Ecstasy’ recorded at KP Platinum Studios.

“It’s a euphoric vibe,” said Blues. “Even in songs where I’m touching on emotions that may possibly be negative, I turn them into positive. That’s a big thing for me. I go through negative things all the time. It may affect me for a short amount of time, but eventually I understand that God is putting me through this for a reason. The universe needs me to go through this in order for me to grow.”

The first single from the EP ‘On Me’ is a catchy and classic west coast anthem that you can’t help but dance to. Songs like ‘Confident’ and ‘What I Need’ are melodic declarations of strength and love illustrating Blues’ versatility. She even features a spoken word piece entitled ‘The Misunderstandings of a Real Man’ that tackles the topic of masculinity from a woman’s perspective.

“I’m trying to change the world with my music. I pour myself into my art. I’m not very selfish and I want to convey that in my music. I want everything I say to have a message and show the different parts of me. I work with kids, I’m part of Movement BE, I have a bigger purpose than just trying to be a rapper and make money.”

Blues got her name from one of her favorite genres of music, playing off of her sensitive and soulful nature. Her love for reading at a young age planted the seed in her mind of lyric creation. This passion was cultivated in a Hip-Hop literacy class at Helix High School.

“I told my teacher that I’d be his favorite student. I already had a writing background but I didn’t know how to express myself like I knew I could. Ever since then I’ve been writing. I’m a sanative human being that wants to tell her story through all different forms of art. All I want is to share my soul and for people to relate to my art and vibe with what I’m saying.”

This Saturday at ThChrch (2185 Logan Ave.), Blues will join a strong lineup of local and out of state artists for ‘40’s and Tacos’. The event is a step in the direction of unifying artists in the city to expose the community to new artists and build together.

“There is so much potential for us to really go far as a city. Everybody needs to stop thinking they just have to put themselves on and help others. Once we become a force and came together to get to the next level, nobody could stop us.”

You can stream Pure Ecstasy here.