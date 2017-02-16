By Keith D. King

This past week, the official press conferences were held for the three San Diego basketball players that were named to the McDonald’s All American team: Bishop’s High Destiny Littleton, Foothill Christian High’s Jaylen Hands, and Brandon McCoy from Cathedral Catholic High.

For Littleton, this has already been a historic season. She passed Chardè Houston’s record for California’s all-time career scoring, surpassed the 4,000 point mark to move into top 10 in the all-time national career scoring list, and she is a finalist for the Max Preps Player of the Year, all while helping to lead her team to a 26-1 record so far this year. To punctuate her big week, Littleton also had a 62 point game last week in a 92-60 victory over Horizon Christian Academy.

Foothills Christian star point guard and future UCLA Bruin, Jaylen Hands is also continuing his great run this year. Hands is the leading scorer in all of San Diego at 30 points per game, and is currently ranked as the 26th overall player in the nation by ESPN100.

“It’s a surreal feeling to have this jersey knowing that guys like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kevin Durant played in it,” Hands told USA Today High School Sports. “It’s hard to describe how much of an honor this is. It makes me want to elevate my game even more.”

Center Brandon McCoy has been taking the nation by storm for Cathedral Catholic this year. McCoy, who has yet to decide where he will be playing basketball at this fall, is averaging 21 points per game, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks. He is ranked as the #6 player in the Nation by ESPN. With all of his success this year, McCoy explained that he wouldn’t have been able to do it without the love and support of his mother.

“My mom sacrificed so much for me growing up, just making sure I had the things I needed,” McCoy told USA Today. “She sacrificed a lot so I could be the best player I could be too, now I’m a McDonald’s All American. She’s definitely the one that I have to thank first. I’ve got to”

The McDonald’s All American game will take place on March 29th at the United Center in Chicago.