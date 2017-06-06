SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Auditor’s Fraud Hotline reached a major milestone today by receiving its 1,000th call reporting fraud, waste or abuse related to City operations and programs.

“This milestone is proof that the City and its employees are committed to addressing wrongdoing across all functions of the City,” said City Auditor Eduardo Luna. “The Fraud Hotline team has earned a reputation of trust and effectiveness within the City as illustrated by the sheer volume of calls.”

Tips to the Fraud Hotline have led to several high profile investigations – including a probe into a former mayor – and several successful convictions. The Hotline, created nine years ago, offers City employees a method to place anonymous tips and provides whistleblower protections to those providing information.

To date, 33 public Fraud Hotline reports have been issued related to substantiated investigations. The City Auditor made 89 recommendations related to those reports that seek to improve internal controls and City operations. Fraud Hotline activity reports are also published and presented to the City Council’s Audit Committee each quarter.

This model has been a model replicated in cities nationwide including Los Angeles, Austin and San Francisco.

The Fraud Hotline is designed for reporting suspected cases of fraud, waste or abuse. The City Auditor maintains the confidentiality of all complaints, associated reports, working papers and other documents. Those who bring matters to the Office of the City Auditor are protected through the state Whistleblower Protection Act. If a Hotline complaint is substantiated, enforcement actions may be initiated by City management, the City Attorney’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office or other appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Whistleblowers can call the City’s Fraud Hotline at 866-809-3500, 24 hours a day, to speak with a specially-trained operator who will confidentially document their concerns and make sure all the important details are included. Reports can be made anonymously. Additional information and resources are available online: www.sandiego.gov/auditor/resources/fraudhotline.