by Andrea King Collier

Small Business Saturday, taking place on Nov. 25, is a big day for small businesses, and it can have real significance for minority business owners.

It is estimated more than 71 million people will shop on Saturday as they finish their holiday lists. According to American Express​, who founded the effort in 2010, 112 million consumers shopped with small businesses last year and small business owners generated $15.4 billion.

Lisa Randall, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, said the holiday season is a great time to explore black-owned businesses in local communities and across the country.

“I think it is important to put my money where my mouth is and support small businesses run by people of color,” she said.

Randall used to do most of her shopping in brick-and-mortar stores, but because it has become easier to shop online and there is a wider selection, she is a big fan of getting as much done as she can online.​

“It isn’t always easy. And yes, I am doing a lot of this online, but it makes me happy to know that my money is supporting black small businesses.”

Martin Ross is not only supporting black-owned businesses on Saturday, but every day. “There is no reason why I need to limit my shopping and spending to a Saturday,” said the 39-year-old from Chicago. He will also shop online throughout the holiday season.

There are close to 8 million minority-owned businesses in the U.S., with over 2 million being black-owned businesses, according to the Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency. This holiday season could be a big payoff for small black-owned businesses and social media campaigns such as #BuyBlack, #BlackDollarsMatter, and others are encouraging people to “shop black.”

Here are some tips for supporting black-owned businesses and finding holiday gifts starting on Small Business Saturday: