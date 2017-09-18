STACY COBBINS

Stacy Cobbins May 28, 1975-August 31, 2017

STACEY LAMAR COBBINS was born on May 28, 1975 in San Diego, California to Thomas and Cathy Marie Cobbins. He attended Stanley Junior High School and later graduated from University City High School, where he played Varsity Football and was a shotput thrower on the track and field team. Stacey excelled in his academic studies and he truly enjoyed being a student athlete.

During the late 1990s, Stacey began his employment with the City of San Diego, Park & Recreation Department as a Ground’s Maintenance Worker. He enjoyed his job and made many friends during his tenure of nineteen years with the City of San Diego.

Stacey, who was a believer in Jesus Christ, was a member of Bright Hope Community Church, Spring Valley, California, under the spiritual guidance of Pastor Bryon Barmer. He enjoyed attending Sunday services and the Word Explosion Ministry up until his health prevented him. He loved his church and the church family, but above all, he truly loved the Lord.

Stacey enjoyed watching football. His favorite football team was the Chicago Bears and he also enjoyed watching WWF Wrestling during his leisure time. He was a very kind hearted person who wanted to help anyone who asked for his assistance. Stacey was a caring and a very welcoming person, just like his mother. He loved spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Welcoming him home will be his mother, Cathy M. Cobbins; his grandmother, Bessie M. Grimes and his uncles, Elliott Perry, Robert E. Grimes and David C. Grimes.

On Thursday, August 31, 2017, Stacey Lamar Cobbins was summoned home to be with the Lord. He leaves behind to continue the journey, his sister, Kim Beavers; niece, Kiyana Turner; great-niece, Kashmier Turner; his cousin, who was more like a brother, James Bailey; goddaughters, NaJa Bailey, NaLiyah Bailey and NaTrese Bailey; aunts, Jaynette F. Reynolds, Mary E. Frage, Jacqueline D. Foster and Linda J. Burroughs; uncle, Elbert W. Grimes and a host of cousins and many friends, including his Facebook Family.

May the Lord bless him and keep him as he keeps a watchful eye out

for those left behind. We will Love him forever and miss him dearly.

Services were held Friday, September 8, 2017 at New Season’s Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.