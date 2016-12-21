Steve Eden

January 5th, 1948 – November 23rd, 2016

Steve was born a twin with his brother Mitchell on January 5, 1948 to their parents Lourdha Kemps-Eden and Earl Wilson in San Diego, California. Steve graduated from San Diego High School in 1966 and continued his education as horticulturist in community college. He had a love for all types of plants, flowers and trees. He had a passion for fishing and sharing his experiences with friends and family. Anywhere there was water and fish he was there trying to catch the big one. Steve was very active in playing tennis and basketball where he would join his friends. Steve met his wife Donna at the William J. Oaks Boys Club and they were later married on March 5, 1968. They were together for 46 years at the time of Donna’s passing. During their union they welcomed two children, a son Steve II and a daughter, Angela Marie. Steve served one year as an Active Duty Navy Reservist during the Vietnam war 1968-69. Steve also worked for the city of San Diego for 29 years in Park and Rec and in later years for Shoreline Beach Crew. Steve joins his wife and soul mate Donna, his twin brother Mitchell, mother and father, sisters; Thelma, Lena, Mary Louise and brother Oscar Sr. He is survived by his children Steve and Angela Marie, grand child Anecia Marie, his Brothers JD, Teddy, Robert and Ronni along with a host of in-laws nieces nephews family and friends.