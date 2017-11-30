By Edward Henderson

If Chaka Khan, Rufus, Erykah Badu, and P. Diddy threw a party, it’d taste like this.

San Diego Melanin is teaming up with ‘the sweet spot.’ to bring the city “Sugar Groove”, a night of funk, disco, hip-hop, and neo-soul.

Sugar Groove will be held on November 30th, 2017 at El Camino Restaurant, 2400 India St, San Diego, California 92101. The fun starts at 9:00 pm and goes until 1:00 am. Entrance is free with an rsvp at SugarGroove.splashthat.com. This is a 21+ event.

San Diego Melanin is dedicated to cultivating an inclusive community of young professionals of color via social events, networking & more. They believe that “young” is self-determined and welcome all who are looking to connect with positive professionals in the greater San Diego area.

‘the sweet spot.’ is the dance party that hits the sweet spot in all of us. Soulful, unapologetic, and funky. Originated in San Diego, CA.

Special guest DJ’s for the evening include Mr. Hek, Dauche, and Yo Colombo. Come out for craft cocktails, a great atmosphere, and funky vibes.