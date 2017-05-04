“Take 2 Off” Fashion Show a Success

Staff Writer

Photos by Quintin Carson of Q88 Photography

On Saturday, April 22nd, hundreds gathered at the Lowes Coronado Bay Hotel for the “Take 2 Off” Fashion Show. Arriving dressed in all black, attendees were treated to an all-inclusive red carpet affair, filled with lights, cameras and vendors. Produced by Big Face Smile (BFS) the event kept attendees laughing and swaying in their seats. BFS is an inspiration clothing line that showcases urban apparel and sportswear, encouraging people to have faith, stay positive and to always smile. Mytrell Foreman, creator of BFS says “One of our missions is to spread the meaning and message of Big Face Smile through acts of good service in our community. In the near future we plan on getting involved with nonprofit organizations to help raise funds for their cause.”

While showcasing local designers, Foreman was sure to include elements of surprise, lending the runway to some of San Diego’s most talented musicians, including Rocky Powell, Erisa Nicole and Lanell Battle Johnson. In addition, comedic entertainment was sprinkled throughout the evening, courtesy of Duff, Culpepper and Uncle Jr., as well as some drama in the form of a skit. Attendees were able to participate in a few Opportunity Drawings throughout the evening – winning prizes worth bragging about and flaunting, such as a flat screen t.v. for one person, and a trip for two, for another.

With almost 40 individuals making up the production crew, Foreman shared that they are a lot like a family. “The first casting call only consisted of two people,” he recalls. Now a year and 11 months later, three shows in, the in-house participation and attendee participation has tripled. For more information on Big Face Smile, and future productions, visit www.bigfacesmile.com