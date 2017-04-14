By Edward Henderson

Research has shown that smiling stimulates our brain in a way that even chocolate, a well-regarded pleasure-inducer, cannot match. Based on this research, even faking a smile during tough moments in life can send those same pleasure inducing signals to the brain. San Diego resident Mytrell Foreman has a lot to smile about these days.

His upcoming event ‘Take Off 2’ on April 22nd 7pm at Loews Coronado Bay Restaurant will be a combination of everything he’s learned as a model, actor and man of God. The event is sponsored by Foreman’s company Big Face Smile Productions and is primarily a fashion show. However, the evening will also feature live music, acting and comedy to create a multi-layered experience for attendees.

The event features talented local artists and musicians including singer Lanee Battle Johnson along with saxophonists Rocky Powell and Erisa Nicole.

“You come to see a fashion show, but what you’re going to see is a movie through fashion,” said Foreman. “We have a story line from beginning to end. We have a lot of surprises that are going to be popping out of the crowd.”

Foreman was inspired to create the event after dealing with many false promises from promoters and others while pursuing his modeling and acting careers.

“I’ve never gotten a true commitment from anybody. They could never keep their word. I never would lie to anybody. When I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. When I came out with this brand, people started noticing me and what I was doing. It got to the point where I could help other people and start blessing them.”

Forman prides himself on creating a family environment with his events, presenting opportunities for individuals who are seasoned performers as well as first timers.

“Some people have never acted or modeled before and they’re nervous, but excited at the same time. We’re building a family right now and I’m trying to build this to the best of my ability.”

Forman’s patience and resilience comes from the faith he built during the tougher moments in his life. He lived out of his car for two months with his young daughter while things were slow work wise. But he kept smiling through the entire time, never doubting that things would turn around. Today, Forman is a full time manager at Wal Mart while still building his brand.

“There is so much going on in the world and our brand is just telling you that you need to keep smiling through everything. I’m inspiring people to know that no matter what you’re going through, you’ll have this family that’s going to get you through it and you’ll always smile in this situation. With everything I do, it’s going to point towards God. I’m being used through this whole thing. That’s where the growth comes from.”

For more information on ‘Take Off 2’ visit the Big Face Smile Facebook page.