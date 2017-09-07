By Keith D. King

The San Diego State Aztecs Football Team came into this past Saturday’s opening season game against UC Davis looking to make a statement. SDSU is looking to build off of last year’s 11-win season, conference title, and Las Vegas Bowl victory. They’re off to a good start.

The Aztecs made easy work of the UC Davis Aggies, 38-17. The Aztecs out rushed the Aggies 276 yards to 57, including 197 from preseason All-Conference Senior Running Back Rashaad Penny, who also added 2 rushing touchdowns. The Aztecs dominated for almost the entire game, taking a 24-3 lead into the half, and adding on another 14 unanswered points in the 3rd quarter to seemingly put the game out of reach. The Aztecs also dominated the time of possession 39:06 to just 20:54

This season could be one of the biggest seasons ever for the Aztecs football program. After a very successful 2016 season, the Aztecs started the 2017 season ranked in the top 25, favorites to win the Mountain West Conference again, and the Aztecs also had three players named to the preseason All-Conference team.

The Next two weeks will be pivotal games for the Aztecs and their season against two tough Pac-12 teams. Next Saturday they will have to go on the road to play against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the following weekend they will host the #14 ranked Stanford Cardinal in maybe their biggest test of the entire year.

If the Aztecs can continue to win big and beat some of the biggest programs outside of the Mountain West, not only will they will they have a chance to run the table and potentially reach a major bowl game, but also a chance to sneak into the BCS Bowl Playoffs. Equally important, however, would be to intrigue big time potential recruits in the process.