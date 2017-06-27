The University of Zimbabwe’s (UZ) evicted all medical students from campus residence Monday afternoon following a protest over an unwelcome decision to hike fees by at least 30 percent.

“The security department has reported this morning that a gathering of medical students at the Students Union building had started throwing stones, a behavior that the University of Zimbabwe does not tolerate,” the UZ said in a notice on Monday.

“The University has now made a decision that all medical students should move out of halls of residence on campus and off campus with immediate effect. All medical students are therefore directed to vacate halls of residence with immediate effect and by no later than 13:15 hours, June 27, 2017.”

But according to students, campus security assaulted some of the students with baton sticks while Pastor Evan Mawarire was arrested after addressing them. According to his lawyer, Mawarire was charged with “disorderly conduct in a public place”. Mawarire told the students that the recent hike of fees from around $700 per semester to 1 500 was “an injustice”. He said, “It is an assault on the future of our nation and we as the protectors and owners of that future – we cannot allow it to carry on. So these fees must definitely fall.” According to a university circular, the approximately 800 affected students in third to final year now have to pay $900 in tuition up from $723. But, according to Students Representative Council treasury general Ignatius Mukwichi, each student now requires about $1 700 per term including accommodation and other associated costs. Wearing their white jackets, some torn shoes, the trainee doctors chanted “Tohuririra fees here?” and “My mother is a vendor; Fees Must Fall”. Mukwichi told New Zimbabwe that students were averse to the university’s decision to unilaterally increase fees at a time their parents are either underpaid or out of formal employment.