THOMAS MCDOWELL

Thomas Mcdowell-August 22, 1949-May 10, 2017

Our dear Tom, 76, passed away May 10, 2017 with his loving wife, Jewel,

by his side. The number of people, too numerous to count, will miss this very special man and are grateful he entered their lives. He was kind, generous and mischievous; he loved people, especially those who received bumps and bruises navigating life. He had some, too.

Tom’s tolerance and forgiveness compelled him to be there for those who knew him and for strangers in need. He loved animals as well, especially dogs. We remember those that went to work with him—Colonel and Buddy, and, Slam, who was by his side during retirement. Each was a great joy and comfort to him in good times and bad.

Tom was born in Bradford, Pa., to Dorothy (Hyatt) and Tom L. McDowell. The McDowell family was involved in political and social causes in their community and beyond. His only brother, Dr. Richard McDowell, who became president of the University of Pennsylvania at Bradford, and his wife Ruth, still live there.

After working briefly in Colorado as a social worker, Tom moved to San Diego in 1968 with his first wife, Ann, where his interest in people flourished. He participated in the San Diego County Voices for Children Program providing mentors for minors in the court system and working with The Turning Point, a program sheltering employed women with a history of addiction.

In San Diego he entered the insurance business working for The Chubb Insurance Agency in both San Diego and Los Angeles. He later joined The Golden Eagle Insurance Agency in San Diego, where he rose to an executive level before starting his own business. He retired as owner of the McDowell Adjusting Company (MAC) in 2006.

He became affectionately called “MAC” by many friends. He enjoyed the work as it combined his interest in working with people with his interest in working with the law and lawyers. Tom developed an interest in the law from his father, (Thomas L.)who was a distinguished attorney in Pennsylvania. He had an aunt and uncle who were also attorneys.

He met and married Barbara in San Diego, who preceded him in death. In that marriage, he became a stepfather to Stacy and two step-grandchildren—Haley (Brett) and Tommy.

Tom was an accomplished bridge player. He met his present wife and favorite partner, Jewel, in a Bridge Class, and together they traveled the country playing Bridge.

Tom liked to don a tough-guy image but most of us knew better. He was a man of love and humor who brought hearty laughs and fun to all around him even in his last days. He did not suffer fools and was the first to put a pin in the balloon when a friend’s ego became over-inflated. Most of us who loved Tom felt the prick of that needle from time to time. It was always done with much humor and affection. He was a great teller of stories, often repeated, but his enjoyment in the telling made it a joy for any listener.

Tom reading this now would put a stop to such glowing descriptions, as he was modest to a fault about the contributions he made to so many lives. But, we say to you now MAC, good job, yours was a life well lived!

For those whose life he touched, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017, from 11am to 3pm at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101.

Services were held Friday, June 2, 2017 at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.