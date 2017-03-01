Remember when Chilli and T-Boz started a Kickstarter in order to fund a new TLC album? Well, it’s finally getting released, two years after excited fans flocked to donate to the cause.

The Kickstarter page was updated by manager Bill Diggins with this message to fans and supporters:

“On behalf of TLC and myself I want to express our most sincere thanks for your patience on waiting for the album. I am thrilled to let you know that the album is tentatively scheduled to be released at the end of June and you will receive your advance album prior to that. We are working out the official date in the next couple of weeks and once it is final we will notify you.” “This album could not have happened without your support and your confidence in TLC has inspired us greatly to make the best album possible. We would have loved to have delivered this album sooner to you but we are confident that you will agree that it was worth the wait when you hear it. The pursuit of excellence is never an easy task and always takes longer than expected.”

Diggins also was sure to explain why it had taken so long, saying that “you just cannot rush art.”