Conservative mouthpiece Tomi Lahren has been “banned permanently” from The Blaze, which was the home of her controversial television show.

She was suspended recently after saying she was pro-choice in an interview on The View. This came after stating on her show that she is pro-life.

An inside source at The Blaze, which was founded by radio host Glenn Beck, said that Beck is “reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites.”

Lahren had stated in The View interview that she was pro-choice because she felt it was “hypocritical” for conservatives to be in favor of limited government while being opposed to abortion.