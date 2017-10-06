Denzel is back on the big screen and we’re here for it.

The trailer for Washington’s latest film Roman J. Israel, Esq. dropped Thursday and sees the all-time great fighting for justice both inside and outside a court room.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Dan Gilroy of Nightcrawler fame, dramatic legal thriller takes place in the Los Angeles criminal justice system.

Check out the official trailer for ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’ below:

Washington plays a defense attorney with an activist past.

His character is a prickly one with a good dose of humor thrown in.

“Voluntary manslaughter. It’s a good deal,” says an associate in a phone call during the trailer. Washington responds, “It’s an enema of sunshine.”

The Gilroy character was written specifically with Washington in mind.

“Roman is defined by his belief in something greater than himself,” Gilroy told Entertainment Weekly, who first premiered the trailer. “He’s a man of faith. He has this common, universal humanity to him that he believes. Denzel, if you research Denzel, he’s literally a man of faith.”

Roman J. Israel, Esq. hits theaters in November 3.