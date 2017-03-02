Viola P. Cox

July 23, 1916 – February 10, 2017

DEACONESS VIOLA PEARL COX was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on July 23, 1916. She was the eleventh of fourteen children born to the union of the late Moses Alexander Adams and Sally Wilson Adams. Viola received her education in Shreveport. While growing up in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at a very young and tender age.

During the late 1930’s, Viola moved to Kansas City, where she met and united in Holy Matrimony with Gillespie Cox of the United States Army. In the early 1940’s, the two relocated to San Diego, California, Their union was blessed with a son, Charles Maurice Cox.

In 1947, Viola and Gillespie joined Bethel Baptist Church, where she served faithfully under the leadership of the late Dr. Charles H Hampton and continued under Dr. John W. Ringgold. She served in several ministries, including the Usher Board, Deaconess Board, Vice President for the Missionary Society, Missionary Choir, Deborah Circle and Sunday School Class No. 14. Viola was a faithful member of more than sixty-nine blessed years. During the early 2000’s, Viola was honored as “Miss Bethel” and was also an Honoree of the Center for Hundredfold Living. Her civic participation includes serving as President of the National Council of Negro Women, a member of Church Women United and working at the voter’s registration polls for numerous years.

Viola was employed with the City of San Diego in the General Service Department. She retired in 1978 after numerous years of service of excellence.

Viola enjoyed crafts, especially making artificial flowers; word puzzles, entertaining and cooking huge spreads for her family and friends. She was always loving and caring. She was a God fearing woman and strong in her faith.

On February 19, 1991, Gillespie, her beloved husband was called home to Glory. She was also preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.

On Friday, February 10, 2017, after “100 Years” of laboring in the vineyard, our beloved Deaconess Viola Pearl Cox was called home to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Charles Maurice Cox (Sonja); one grandson, Anthony Cox; one step-grandson and three step great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, including her Bethel Baptist Church Family. Services were held Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church; entombment at Cypress View Mausoleum. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.