By The Grio

Colin Kaepernick, who is now famous for the #TakeAKnee movement in which he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and kicked off a series of protests around the NFL, is thinking about publishing a book.

According to Page Six sources, Kaepernick has been “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME,” where he is represented by agent Carlos Fleming.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since last season after leaving the San Francisco 49ers. He has recently filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming that team owners are colluding to keep him from being signed to any team because of his protests. If he can prove collusion, the former quarterback could be entitled to millions of dollars in compensation. In the meantime, it seems that he is choosing to pursue publishing as a possible outlet while he and the league remain on the outs.

Meanwhile, the #TakeAKnee protests are still seen throughout the NFL, even as President Donald Trump continues to rail against them, claiming that the players and others participating in the protests are disrespecting the troops and the flag. However, the protesters have repeatedly said that they are peacefully protesting to speak out against racial injustice.