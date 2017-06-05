The Grio

A woman has been charged with beating a fellow church parishioner in order to “expel homosexual demons,” and she has also admitted to “starting” the mass assault.

Sarah Anderson is one of five people currently on trial for assaulting Matthew Fenner, who was beaten at church.

It was a staggering 30 people who reportedly attacked him at the Word of Faith Church in North Carolina.

Anderson testified in court that she told the church leaders that she felt Fenner to be “unclean and sinful.” After she did that, the minister of the church, Brooke Covington, allegedly began that attack that lasted for two hours by yelling at the man.

Anderson says that at this point, she slapped Fenner, and that’s when Covington and approximately 30 others joined in. They slapped, beat, choked and screamed at Fenner for two hours.

Fenner said on the stand that Covington, who is facing charges of kidnapping and assault, directly pointed to the fact he was homosexual while attacking him. She said the assault was in order to “expel his homosexual demons.”

She told Fenner, “God said there is something wrong in your life.”

Covington, who is 58, could get up to two years in prison if found guilty of the crime.

“You can’t imagine the emotional toll this has taken on my life. I can’t do anything until this is over,” Fenner stated.

The church was founded in 1979, and it has come to light that they have strict control over their congregation. The Protestant, non-denominational church has veto power over marriages and even tells couples if they are allowed to have children or not.

Those who do not obey the church face “humiliating” or “physical” punishment.