‘Women Rock Cali’ Conference a Success

Staff Writer

On March 3rd and 4th, over 130 women convened in Rancho Bernardo to attend a sold-out, conference called “Women Rock Cali! Igniting Synergy 2017 Leadership Development Summit and Award’s Program.” This inaugural event was filled with two days of informative workshops, motivational speakers, an all-male panel discussion, networking, vendors, a St. John fashion show, and two receptions which included breakfast and a fabulous luncheon.

The brainchild and founder of the event, Charlene Lemons-Shivers, made sure the conference consisted of workshops focused on relationships, networking, professional business navigational skills, and mentoring the next generation of young women. A native of Atlanta, Georgia and a graduate of Howard University, USIU and the University of Guam, Lemons-Shivers’ vision for this successful conference spans dedicated service in education and in the community. As an educator and administrator, she has been a bridge builder and facilitator for the betterment of children, families and women for many years. “Women Rock is about bringing women together from diverse backgrounds to create professional and personal development experiences,” she shares. “Our events help women refocus, and re-energize, and reignites them for the challenges they have ahead.” At the conference, attendees from all over the country gained much needed strategies at a pace that felt good. With the inaugural event proving to be a huge success, Lemons-Shivers is planning to take this even on the road to different cities, and hosting it again in San Diego for 2018.

This year’s speakers included: Zna Portlock-Houston, an attorney and entrepreneur; Anisa Rashad, CEO of Anisa Rashad Enterprises; Michelle Patterson, CEO of Women Network, LLC; MESHELLE ‘The In-die-Mom of Comedy’; Nicole Hancock-Husband, Vice President of Human Resources for Warner Bros.; Margena L. Carter, MA. LMFT, Social Worker and Professional Life Coach; Jose’ M. Castellon, Jr., Director at Global Hawk Systems Engineering and Integration; Henry C. Coker, Public Defender for the County of San Diego; Kevin L. Mitchell, the VP and Deputy of Global; A.C. Crosby, Executive Director of Productive Young Citizens of Society Foundation; michael taylor, Archaeologist; Theresa Ford, Full Professor of Counseling and Adjunct Faculty Member in the Cross-Cultural Studies Department – Grossmont College; Cynthia Oredugba, Professional Coach; Felesha Love, Wellness Educator, Author and Radio Host, and Camille Hymes, Regional Vice President, Mid-Atlantic of Starbucks Coffee Company. For more information visit www.womenrockcali.com