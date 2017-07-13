By Keith D. King

On July 2nd, a group of women got together for a game of flag football that brought the community together, empowered women, and raised money for charity. The game was known as the Powder Puff game and it was held at Lincoln High School. Team Bossin went on to become victorious over team Walk Away, No Drama Today 14-0.

“The event was really a success, not just for the game but for the community,” said Tierica McDonald, organizer of the event. “A lot of people came out and enjoyed themselves. We were able to raise over $2,000 that will go towards helping kids in our community. We had a few bumps in the road, but everything came together in the end.”

Due to the turnout of the game, more events similar to the flag football game are sure to follow.

“We are planning on having another game in November. This time the proceeds will go towards providing food to less fortunate families for Thanksgiving. As we get closer to the event more info will be given, such as date, time, location, and can food drive information,” Said McDonald.

All of the participants should be commended for coming together for a good cause and showing that young women can unite for the betterment of the community that they love while also bonding through sports. It’s something that isn’t heard of too often. McDonald expressed to me that this event took a group effort to make happen. She also wanted to thank the participants, El Papa Tacos, DJ Birdy Bird, and the two brands for sponsoring the game.