Funeral services were held on 04/15/2022 at Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Betty Jean McCurley was born in San Diego, California, on April 4, 1952. She was the last born child of six children to Walter and Bessie McCurley.

Betty completed her formal education in San Diego, CA., attending Emerson Elementary, Memorial Jr. High, Lincoln High School, and graduated from Coleman College.

From early in her life, the importance of family was central to who she was. Betty was the baby and she valued time spent with her parents, brothers, and sisters. In fact, Betty grew up with many of her nieces and nephews, as she was close in age to many of them.

Community service was also an important part of Betty’s life. She supported, along with her sisters, the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., and she attended and contributed to her church of choice, under Bishop Roy Dixon. Betty was a hard worker, having made her professional mark with General Dynamics (later, Computer Sciences Corporation) where she eventually retired.

After the passing of all her brothers and one of her sisters, Betty and her sister, Augusta, shared an even closer bond/sisterhood, and they pledged to one another to continue the ongoing fight of good health together.

Betty was called home during the morning hours of March 27, 2022. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bessie McCurley, brothers Jim, Charlie, and Clifton McCurley, as well as her sister, Mary L. Green.

She is survived by her devoted and loving sister, Augusta Brice of San Diego, CA.; two sister-in-laws, Fanchion and Hattie Fae McCurley of San Diego, CA.; two brother-in-laws, Jeff Brice Sr. of San Diego, CA., and Wilmer Green Sr. of Lemon Grove, CA.; a special first cousin, Bessie Mae Garvin of Bakersfield, CA.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.