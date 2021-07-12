Andra Day Honored with Key to the City and Official Month

By Cori Zaragoza, Photos via Twitter/Mayor’s Office

Golden Globe winner and Grammy nominated artist Andra Day, a San Diego native, was honored on July 2, 2021 by Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe. Day was presented with the Key to the City during a special ceremony in City Hall, with the Mayor proclaiming that July has been officially recognized as ‘Andra Day’ Month in San Diego.

Day recently made history by becoming the first Black actress to win a Golden Globe award in the Motion Picture-Drama category in 35 years for her performance in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Day credited her love for acting to her high school days at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, where she was a part of musicals and the choral ensemble.

“This means everything because I love my city, I love my family, I love the school I went to, the people here, the community that raised me, the food that raised me,” said Day. “…I will always have San Diego on my shoulders, on my back and in my heart everywhere.”