Our dear sister, friend and colleague, Barbara Louise Davis, left this mortal world on June 17, 2020, at age 74. She was born in Poughkeepsie New York on May 18th 1946, the child of Minerva and Charles Davis (USN Dec.) She graduated from San Francisco State University, obtained a CA teaching credential and garnered her law degree from the University of San Diego, School of Law. She was a longstanding and active member of Bethel Baptist Church, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and past president of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association. She is survived by a paternal aunt, Frances R. Davis of Donalsonville, GA, cousin George Riley of Atlanta, GA, a number of other cousins and friends, students, clients, legal and church community members whose lives she touched in the course of her extraordinary life. Although she wished for no service, she loved children, please donate to a children’s charity in her honor and memory. She would appreciate that.

