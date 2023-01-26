Funeral services were held on 01/18/2023 at Mt. Erie Baptist Church with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Bennie Lee Morris was born on April 4, 1926, to Effie Lee and Bennie Edward Morris in Caruthersville, Missouri. The eldest of 7 siblings. Bennie attended elementary and junior high school in Saxton, Missouri, and he graduated from Central High in Hayti, Missouri.

He loved the Lord, and he accepted Christ as his personal savior while still a young boy. As an adult, he joined the Calvary Baptist Church in San Diego. Bennie served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and as Sunday school department superintendent. He additionally served on the deacon and usher board and was a member of the brotherhood. He later joined the Mt. Erie Baptist Church in San Diego, where he was committed to serving as a Sunday school teacher, a deacon, and on the brotherhood.

He was a devoted servant to the Lord, taking roles as president of the CA State Brotherhood, and as a bible teacher for the district brotherhood. Bennie attended the district, state, and national Missionary Baptist Congress on Christian Education for Sunday school, the Baptist Convention, and the brotherhood union.

After high school, he joined the Navy serving 20 years. He was a 6-time recipient of the “good conduct” medal! After his discharge, he worked at North Island as a supervisor until his retirement. He was a proud member of the American Legion veteran organization.

Bennie was united in marriage to Celester Smith, and they welcomed their beloved only child, a son, Anthony Craig (Tony), both preceding him in death.

Bennie passed on December 30, 2022. Preceding him in death are his wife, Celester Marie Morris; son, Anthony Craig Morris; parents, Bennie Edward and Effie Lee Morris; sisters, Lillian Scrugg, Lily Mae Grant, Coralee Causley, and Wilma Smith; and brother, Bobby Morris.

Loving memories of Bennie will remain with his sister, Willie B. Smith of Muskogee, Michigan; brother, James (Nate) C. Jackson of Port Huron, Michigan, (wife, Elaine); Norman Goodwin (whom he considered as a son) of South Carolina (wife, Sharron); and Ayana Brown (whom he considered as a granddaughter) of Dallas, Texas, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.