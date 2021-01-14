Beverly Ann Hawkins, who was affectionately known as “Bev” was born on February 19, 1961 to Betty Jean and Willie “Scotty” Thad Hawkins in San Diego, California. Beverly began her education by attending Keiller Academy Elementary School and later Gompers Charter School, both in San Diego, California. It was in Beverly’s early years that many began to notice her genuine love for her family and compassion she had for children.

Beverly was known to be a gentle giant who possessed the most humbling, kind-hearted demeanor that many easily loved. She was never shy of attending any family gatherings, and her warmth and tenderness was always present to welcome others. Beverly’s dedication to her work reflected these attributes. She was a nanny, she fostered youth, and was also a home health aide for many years. To say that Beverly served her purpose to care for and touch the hearts of those around her is an understatement.

Beverly dedicated her life to God in 2017, and faithfully attended Healing Streams Church in Moreno Valley, California.

After a recent health battle, Beverly was called home to be with the Lord during the evening hours of December 15, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her sons Keith and Charles, and her sister Felice.

Beverly was preceded in death by parents Betty Jean and Willie “Scotty” Thad Hawkins, and brothers Darrell Hawkins and Bryant Hawkins. Left to treasure her memory are two sons: Keith Davis and Charles Hawkins; grand-daughter Keilani Davis; sister Felice Hawkins; brothers: Rodney Hawkins, Scott Hawkins, Sr.; nieces: Tiffani Wagner, Cena Hawkins (NaeNae); nephews: Rodney Hawkins, Jr., Scottie Hawkins, Jr., Michael Hawkins, Aaron Hawkins, and D’Angelo Hawkins.