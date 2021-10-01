Black Women for Positive Change Sponsors 10th Annual Month of Non-Violence, October 2021

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

October 1-31, 2021 will be the Tenth Annual Month of Families, Non-Violence and Opportunities (Month of Non-Violence), sponsored by Black Women for Positive Change, a national multi-cultural, interfaith and inter-generational organization. The Month of Non-Violence is dedicated to promoting violence prevention, de-escalation of violence, stopping law enforcement violence against communities of color, family violence, gang violence and community violence. Over the past ten (10) years members of Black Women for Positive Change have helped to organize over 162 events, in 27 U.S. cities, the United Kingdom and Republic of Congo and their efforts have reached over 162,000 people.

“We appreciate the leaders who have agreed to be Honorary Co-Chairs for the Month of Non- Violence including Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton, CEO of the National Action Network, Dr. Benjamin Chavis CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association; Dr. Martha Dawson, National President, National Black Nurses Association; Rev. William Lamar, Senior Pastor, Metropolitan AME Church, WDC; and Imam Talib Shareef, Head of the Nations Mosque,” said Honorable Daun S. Hester and Dr. Stephanie Myers, Co-Chairs, Black Women for Positive Change. They continued, “These outstanding leaders are working with us to convince the nation we must “Change the Culture of Violence.”

“We are asking Faith Leaders to preach at least one Sunday during October, on the theme, ‘God Needs You to Help Stop the Violence,’ said Rev. Dr. Rose Ellington Murray, Co-Chair of the Faith Leaders Committee, “We want Faith Leaders of all religions to preach about stopping violence and to join us in national non-violence prayers.” Faith leaders can sign up at the email: faithleaders2021@gmail.com

Lisa Hughes, National Coordinator of the 2021 Month of Non-Violence stated, “We are working with partner organizations to organize violence prevention events, in as many U.S. Cities, as possible. So far we have participation from people in Los Angeles, CA.; New York City, NY; Cincinnati, Ohio; Pittsburgh, PA; Louisville, KY; Baltimore, MD; Houston, TX; Norfolk, VA; the United Kingdom and many more. We invite everyone to sign-up at www.monthofnonviolence.org.

Partners and Sponsors include the Dollar Bank Foundation, National Black Nurses Association, National Congress of Black Women, Lee Family Trust, Birmingham Foundation, Women and Girls Foundation of Pittsburgh, PA, Trusted Inc., and more. People interested in joining the effort can sign up at www.monthofnonviolence.org or email, Bkwomen4poschange@gmail.com

For the Month of Families, Non-Violence and Opportunities schedule go to: www.monthofnonviolence.org

‌