Brian Anthony Noel was born July 16, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois to Larry Noel and Diane (Scott) Hill. He attended Holy Angels Catholic School Chicago. Brian moved to California with his parents and lived in Long Beach, California for a while. He eventually moved and settled in San Diego, California.

Brian attended Sierra High School and graduated from Kearney High School. Brian was very intelligent and always did well in school academically. He loved sports and played football and baseball.

After graduation, Brian worked for the post office and later became a licensed Certified Nurses Assistant.

Brian, affectionately known as “Tony”, had two children, Octavia Marie Noel and Andre Noel. He was very kind and always the peacekeeper. He tried to mend differences and always looked at the brighter side of things. He experienced some challenges, but he worked hard to overcome them. He had many friends and was known and loved by everyone.

Tony passed away on June 6, 2023.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents Larry Noel and Diane (Scott) Hill, grandparents Elmer (Scotty) and Estelle Scott, and Amos and Virginia Noel.

He leaves behind to mourn his passing, children; Octavia Marie Noel and Andre Noel, grandchildren; Asani Hernandez, Isaac Hernandez, Alani Hernandez, and Luna A., brother Larry Noel, sisters; Angela Noel and Enid Powell, girlfriend Cathy, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.