Bronze Beauty Salon Closes Its Doors

By Staff Writer

Photos by Voice & Viewpoint

It was a family gathering with almost three generations. But the family present went beyond blood relatives. The centers of attention were both Mrs. Brenda Adams and the Bronze Beauty Salon itself.

It had been built 47 years ago by Mr. Adams parents, a picture of whom was displayed on a sheet cake with “Farwell Bronze Beauty Salon” across the top and “Welcome Bronze Legacy” below the pictures of both the shop and her parents.

The change does not mean the end of Brenda’s hair business. More will be said later about her future plans.