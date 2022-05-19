Carl Muhammad

Carl Horne was born in Newark, New Jersey, on July 7,1964, where he began and completed his education. He met his wife Penny his last year of high school. Soon after, they started their family.

He joined the Nation of Islam in 1985, where he learned the true meaning of entrepreneurship (Do for self). He started cutting hair from home and had a fruit stand. Carl was also in the Police Academy all while still working a fulltime job. On March 28, 1987, they lost their daughter Natosha at the age of 3. Months later, they decided to relocate to San Diego, CA. Shortly thereafter, their family expanded.

Carl attended Mosque #8, where he began to lay the foundation. Carl mentored the youth early on as well, the young men and women. Carl would make and sell incense and body oils, he opened a t-shirt store on market street, a bakery outlet where you can also rent videos of minister Louis Farrakhan.

In 1992, Carl and his wife opened one of the first beauty and barber salons in southeast San Diego, called “Isis.” Later that year he opened the second Isis on Imperial Avenue and Isis 3 in national city. While in business, he employed well over 25 people. He even started the Isis Youth Club where he would take the youth to the symphony and plan family days annually.

He introduced Kwanzaa to the Isis family and would host the events at the shop and his home. He put together the Black Business Directory and honored the Muslim communities with a banquet and presented awards. On January 15, 2000, he opened the Salaam Fish House on Imperial Avenue, where he maintained his business for over 20 years until his stroke in 2015. Carl was a true businessman, husband, father, brother, coach, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Reba Horne, his mother, Phyllis Lewis and his Daughter, Natasha Horne. He is survived by his father, Carl Horne Sr.; his wife Penny Horne; sons Corey Walker, Rashad Muhammad, Ahmad Muhammad, Jihad Muhammad, and Farad Muhhamad; sisters Michelle Horne andTahtinisha Blackwell; brothers Kevin Crenell, Derrick Horne and Raymond Horne; grandchildren Mecca Muhamma, Naomi Muhammad and Rossi Muhammad, nieces Sharney Horne, Sharayah Horne and Ashley Horne; nephew Tosh Horne and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends that are too many too mention. He was truly loved by all.