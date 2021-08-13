Cary Lamont Thompson was born on March 2, 1959, in El Centro, California, to Melva Jean Thompson and Kenneth Sylvester Thompson (who both preceded him in death). As a child, his father gave him a dirt bike in which he would give rides to all his friends in the neighborhood. Cary attended Los Banos Junior High school, where he enjoyed making his beloved “visors” in Leather craft class. A 1977 graduate of Los Banos High School, Cary better known to his enormous group of friends as “C.T.”. He had a love for music, Cary grew up listening to his grandmother and mother playing their Rhythm and Blues music. He developed his own music style, he loved the sounds of Motown, and enjoyed attending live concerts with his family and friends. Growing up Cary had a gift of sportsmanship. He would play basketball, baseball and football with his neighborhood friends, and various Sports Leagues.

Cary was very book smart, but he loved to play sports. Cary played football throughout high school, basketball, however, was his favorite sport.

Cary was self-employed for most of his professional life in the communications industry, where he was a salesman of long-distance phone service to hotels and motels. In addition, he supplied air and water machines to gas stations across California and Arizona.

Cary was the loving grandson to Florence Delcina Young and Elzie Young; Pearline Striplin and Chester Thompson (who all preceded him in death). He was the loving nephew to Walter Hill, Willa Mae Hill and Emma Shearer and Albert Edgar Dunn, who all preceded him in death. He was the father to Cary Thompson, Jr. (who preceded him in death) and Andrew Grayson. Cary is survived by his dear wife Jennifer June Ellis-Thompson to whom he married on August 2, 1991. Jennifer was the joy of Cary’s life, and they would have celebrated 30 years of matrimony this year. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: sisters Kendra Thompson; Debra Thompson; brother Stacey Thompson; nieces and nephews LaTasha Payne; Shamika Faison; Tameka Toomer; Ja’Nesha Slaughter; Khari Thompson; Brooklyn Thompson; Lyndell Pogue; Stacey Thompson, Jr. and Amare Thompson; grandsons Elijah Grayson; Kaiden Grayson and Jaxson Grayson, and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews; cousins, and friends.