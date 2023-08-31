Cassandra Lorean Webb, also known as Cassandra “Sandy” Hicks, was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 1, 1960 to Viola L. and Kelly M. Hicks.

Cassandra lived a life of love, excitement, and laughter.

Sandy passed on from this life on August 8, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Janice M. Harrison and Kelly B. Hicks, brother David Lee, and daughter Athena Anderson.

Sandy is survived by her children; Ben Michael Hicks and wife Audra Hicks, James Williams Hicks, Johnathan O’Davis Wise, Jessica Wise-Graham and husband Michael Graham, sister Loretta Hicks, fourteen grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.