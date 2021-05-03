Celia Williams Coleman

A walk through was held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Memory Chapel. Funeral Service was held on Thursday April 29th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Celia Marie Williams was the 2nd daughter born to Walter and Olivia Williams on November 15, 1934 in Clarksville, Texas. Her formative years were spent in Clarksville where she attended school and graduated from Cheatam High School. In 1952 her cousin Brooksie brought her to live with her in San Diego, California. It was here that she met and fell in love with a tall, handsome young man by the name of R. J. Coleman in 1954. In March 1955, the two became one. Celia and R. J. took their vows they made in front of God and witnesses and for the next 66 years they did. This union was blessed with two sons; Ronald James and Ventice Lavoyd. Celia was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She served in many auxiliaries and did whatever she could until her health began to fail. She was a nurturer at heart and operated a daycare for many working families and their children for over 30 years. Celia found great pleasure in being a wife to R. J., a mother to Ronald and Ventice and a grandmother and great grandmother to her grand & great grandchildren. When not cooking and nurturing, Celia loved to dress in her finest hats and outfits for church and special occasions. On Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, Celia said “I’ll see you again”. Waiting to greet her into Heaven are her parents Olivia & Walter, her mother and father -in -law Zola and Ocie Coleman and many loved ones who’ve gone on before her. Left to think of her often and remember her always are her husband: R. J. Coleman; two sons: Ronald and Ventice Coleman; two beautiful daughters-in-love: Michele and Renee Coleman; sisters: Marjorie Parrish and Beverly Nelson; Pamela Clayton of; one brother: Bruce Williams; seven grandchildren: Ronald James Coleman Jr (Paula), Vernon Coleman; Kristen Lewis, Jamie Lewis, Kiana Turner, Tatyana Coleman and Ventice Coleman Jr.; five great -grandchildren: Rider James Coleman, Reese James Coleman, Jaylen James Lewis, Amiyah Marie Ross and Michael Rhea Lewis; two special nieces: Janice Gabriel and Cynethia Dixon; special friend: Floyce Woods and other friends; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.