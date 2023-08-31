Chanelle Yvette Dyas was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 6, 2023. She was born on January 11, 1968. She loved so many, and many loved her in return. God loved her also, and decided that it was time to end her pain and suffering on Earth and join Him in her Heavenly home.

She was preceded in death by her mother Rozetta McCoy, her father Woodrow McCoy and her sister Mazetta “Mazie” Sinegal.

Left behind to cherish her loving memory is her husband Damon Dyas, her three children; Ciara Turner, Todd McCoy, and Steven Todd, Jr., siblings; Denise Jackson, Benita Gates, and Anthony Reed (wife Rita), her three granddaughters; Skylar Todd, Saveya Todd, and Kamela Roze McCoy, The Dyas family (In‐Laws), and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.