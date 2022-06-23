Funeral services were held on 06/14/2022 at St. Stephens COGIC with the burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Clarence Essien Akarika Johnson Jr, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born February 27th, 1981 at Copley Hospital of Aurora, IL. He was born to Vivian Johnson-Sheffey and Clarence Newton Johnson. As a young child he resided in Naperville, Il, and was full of life and energy.

Affectionately known as Essien, he enjoyed sports including track & field and football, obtaining many awards and record titles. He attended Iowa State University for his collegiate studies, cutting his journey short to pursue business consulting and private investing in sunny California. While he resided on the west coast, Essien expanded his family with his two boys, Taylor and Noah. He valued family hosting many uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family as they would visit him in California.

He gave graciously to the homeless feeding whole tent communities and connecting with the people in those unfortunate circumstances. He also adopted orphans around the world. You would find Essien always checking in on everyone. He had a deep affinity for personal fitness, spending countless hours training on the beach and being an unofficial trainer to friends, cousins, and younger brother, John. He also matriculated to a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Essien enjoyed Bruce Lee movies, comedians like Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor and Paul Mooney; and enjoyed movie time with family laughing and cutting up. He also loved God and enjoyed attending service at St. Stephens COGIC with Bishop McKinnie. Simple joys in life included time with his boys, Chicago pizza, pancakes, burgers, surfing, swimming, and having great conversations with close friends and family.

Essien leaves behind two children: Taylor Johnson and Noah Johnson; his mother Vivian Johnson-Sheffe; four siblings: Seatrice N. Foster, Jerry J. Foster, Crystal L. Johnson, John E. Johnson; nieces and nephews: Dominic S. Foster, Nadia D. Foster, Vivian M. Woodson, Jasmine Foster, Nya Foster, Caleb Ross, Creed Ross, Jamie Johnson, Everly Lewis; great-niece Ava K. Foster; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and associates. He is preceded by his father, Clarence N. Johnson; Grandparents: John and Perri Johnson and Elder Dewey and Ruth Foster; and his niece Ceatrice S. Johnson-Ross.