Connie Treadwell-Pridgen

On November 20, 1957, Mrs. Emma and Mr. Elijah Treadwell welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl into their family. They named her Connie Lucille. Connie was a loving and caring big sister to her four younger siblings.

After graduating from High School, Connie met and married the love of her life, Mr. Chauncy Lee Pridgen.

Connie later relocated to San Diego to be close to her family.

Connie joined the Greater Fellowship M.B.C. under the leadership of Dr. Thompson, where she served faithfully in several ministries. In 2017, under the leadership of her new pastor, Connie rededicated her life and was baptized by Pastor Edwards. She served faithfully on the Deaconess ministry and was also a member of the choir and Sunday School. She was a ‘willing worker’ and was always ready to help.

On Friday night, September 18, 2020 Connie ‘slipped quietly through to the other side to eternity’. Her husband, parents, and a brother (Elijah) were all waiting to greet her as she walked through the gate.

Those left to remember Connie’s beautiful smile and quiet sweet spirit are; four sons Elijah, Chancey, David, and Rickey; one brother Alexander Joseph Treadwell; two sisters, Nellie Treadwell Williams, and Tammy Ann Treadwell; several grandchildren; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends including her Greater Fellowship Family.