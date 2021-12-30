Funeral services were held December 22, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

David Odum was born on May 16,1939 in Mansfield, Louisiana, to Eula Peguese and Montague Odum, he is one of four kids: Bettye Williams, Dorothy Williams (proceed

in death), Montague Odum Jr (proceed in death).

After enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17, he spent 29 years in service. He received multiple awards and merits; he was a specialized instructor teaching electrician apprentices. After retiring from the Navy as a master chief electrician at the age of 48 he continued his work as an electrician until his full retirement in 2001. David was a hard working, loving person who loved to play dominoes, loved to be the grill master at all the events. David will truly be missed by family and friends.

On December 2, 2021, David Odum was called home to eternal rest. He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, is beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret Odum, 4 daughters: Gwen Coleman, Sharon (Jerry)Sumpter, Cynthia (James)Williams and Dorothy Odum (proceed in death),5 grandkids: Shayla Garcia, David Odum, Tyshawn

Odum, Morriss Biglow and Caleb Sumpter, 1 great grandson, Kayden Garcia and a host of family and close friends.