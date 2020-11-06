Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel. Due to limited seating under COVID mandates, the service is by invitation from the family.

Debra Andra Preston was born to Barry and Helen Preston on November 1, 1955 in San Diego, California. A graduate of Lincoln High School (class of ’73), Debra served as a clerk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s office for over 25 years. After retiring from the Sheriff’s office, Debra moved to Phoenix, AZ with her daughter. Debra passed away peacefully at sunset on the 20th of October, 2020. Debra was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Barry Jr., and is survived by her daughter Darienne; her one grandchild DeMari; her sisters Ruth, Joan, Alyce, and Carley; her brother, Todd; and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Kelley & Normel, Kimberly, Tracey, Eddie & Chante, Keira, Krystal & Eric, Kevin & Joseph, and Skyler & Andrea. Furthermore, her gentle soul and charming character will not be forgotten by all who had the gift of knowing her.