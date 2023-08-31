Della Louise Mitchell was born on October 27, 1946 in San Diego, California to Fayola and Cleveland Mitchell. She was the fourth of nine children.

Della attended Stockton Elementary, Memorial Junior High School, and graduated from San Diego High School in 1964.

Della was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of S.M. Lockridge. She later joined Mt. Erie Baptist Church under the pastor Walter G. Wells.

Della was a trailblazer. Later in life, Della would fully embrace and pursue her purpose. She reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart, Johnny Anderson, Jr.

Della attended the Educational Cultural Complex (ECC) and received her Associate of Arts in Drug and Alcohol Counseling. She was able to mentor young people while she built her reputation as a drug and alcohol counselor in the community.

In 1997, Della founded the OG Sandbox and expanded her mentoring services, providing school supplies and resources to children in need. She held an annual picnic at Mountain View Park, where the community could experience her fostering love. Della continued mentoring and counseling drug and alcohol clients until her health began to fail. Della was a visionary, an outspoken, straight forward, and generous woman. She would take people into her home, to feed and talk with them, anything she could to help. Even during her own healthcare battles, she could be found trying to care for others. Her legacy for taking care of others will live on forever in the hearts of those she encountered.

Della’s greatest life focus was her love for her family, her desire for their unity, and love for one another. She helped raise her grandchildren and loved spending time hosting family gatherings. She was a good friend and neighbor who left an impression. She enjoyed watching movies and loved sports, especially the college games.

On August 13, 2023, Della Louise Mitchell Anderson left time and entered into eternity.

Della was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Anderson, Jr., her parents; Cleveland and Fayola Mitchell, brothers; Jack and Claude Mitchell, and three sisters; Peggy McGowan, Shirley Mitchell, and Judy Monia.

Left to treasure her memories are her daughters; Shimone Anderson and Shontay Nash, sisters; Dorothy James and Carrie Monia, brother Herman Monia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.