DeLois Ann Hancox (Gee), formerly DeLois Reed, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California. “Dodo,” as she was affectionately known to friends and family, was born on September 28, 1953, to the late Berline (McElroy) and George Edward Gee.

The 6th of nine children, DeLois was raised in the Church of Christ and was a devoted and faithful member of the 38th Street Church Of Christ congregation up until her recent untimely passing.

She is survived by her daughters: Donetta and Alfreda Reed; 4 siblings: Melvin Gee, Willard Gee, Barbara Gee Martin, and Marilyn Groff Gonzales; 4 grandchildren: Jhakarra Andrews, Michael Fenderson Jr, Dehojeni Summers, and Zhaelyn Davis; 1 great grandson: Cornell Andrews; and loving companion, Davis Talton, aka “George.” Also surviving her are many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 4 brothers, O.D. and Cornell Bruner, Marshall Hawkins, and Anthony Gee; her husband, Roy’L Hancox, and her youngest child and only son, Cornell Reed.

A service celebrating Delois’ life will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at East Palomar Church of Christ in Chula Vista, with a repast to follow. The address is 301 E Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA, 91911. Minister James L. Cothron II will officiate.