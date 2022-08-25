Delores Quinn

Funeral services were held on 08/17/2022 at New Paradise Baptist Church with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

On August 2, 1946, in San Diego, CA identical twins Delores and Annie Delores were born to Dorothy Lee and Moses Burgain Quinn.

Delores attended Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School, Memorial Junior High School, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Following high school, Delores went to Charleston Job Corps Center in Charleston, WV. After graduating from Job Corps. Delores returned to San Diego and worked at Long’s Tax Office as a bookkeeper and tax assistant.

She accepted a federal position at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) where she worked in the Supply Warehouse, Cash Office, and Audit Department. Delores retired from MCRD after 44 years of federal service.

Delores became a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Throughout her 49 years of duty, Delores was appointed to several positions. Delores was also a member of the Imperial Court, Daughters of Isis, a charitable and benevolent organization.

Delores loved the Lord and claimed Him as her personal savior early in life as she attended her family’s church, Logan Temple AME, and then Calvary Baptist Church. She was baptized in 1966.

She is remembered by Heather L. Quinn-Barron (Tim) (Adrian) – Portland OR., Aapri J. Clemons- Anderson, IN., and Shardae S. Shelton-Davis – San Diego, CA.; nephews Casey Quinn (Angela) – Bakersfield, CA. and Corey Quinn – Portland, OR.; great-nieces Brittany C. Quinn-Cook – Portland, OR., Madeline J. Quinn – Capistrano, CA., Neriyah D. Davis – San Diego, CA., and Fiona C. Quinn – McMinnville, OR.; great-nephews Daviyon N. Davis – San Diego, CA., Brayden T. W. Barron – Portland OR., Noah D. Moses – San Diego, CA., and Myles Morris – Ft. Worth TX.; and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.