Desiree McCauley

A walk-through viewing on Monday, April 26th at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. A Service by invitation of the family (Due to COVID LIMITS) is on Tuesday, April 27th. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Desiree Maurjon McCauley (Davis) AKA: Desi, Dez, Big Dez. Desiree was born January 27 1968. Desiree was the first born for both parents. Mother: Lela Yvonne Davis. Father: Kenneth William Jones. She graduated from Morse High School in 1986. Desiree was on the Badminton Team in which she lettered in. She helped the boys P. E. Class with the coaches taking statistics, handling equipment and roll calls. Desiree attended Helping Hands Church of GOD IN CHRIST. Pastor Elder Ozelle Moore and his wife Christoria both deceased were as a support and guidance on many facets of her life and even in her marriage with her late husband Michael. Desiree attended the University of Phoenix. She had a good work ethic. She received several awards for performance and attendance. She has worked as a salesperson, computer operator, cashier, clerical, childcare, tutor and counselor for sex offenders. Desiree had a sober living business in which she had three separate houses in San Diego. Her clients were an assortment of people with criminal backgrounds in which that gave her the opportunity to correspond with lawyers, police and caregivers. Desiree joined the Eastern Star Garden of Eden O.E.S. She was Grand Associate Conductress and Worthy Matron of her Chapter (Tabitha 22). She took great pride in the organization. Michael, her husband, was GrandMaster at that time. She met and began a friendship with Brenda Hughes. Sister Hughes was Grand Martha at the time. They attended many meetings and traveled together many times. Desiree was taken to UCSD Hospital in Hillcrest where she was pronounced dead at 9:30am March 19 2021. Desiree leaves behind her Mother a sister, brothers and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, great niece’s, great nephews and a God brother and a Godmother and a host of friends.