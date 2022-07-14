Funeral services were held 07/07/2022 at Christ United Presbyterian Church with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Donald Brown was born on January 1, 1933, in Columbus, Georgia, the fifth of eight children born to John and Cleola Brown. Donald would joke and tell people that the world was celebrating his birthday on New Year’s Day. Donald and his wife Theresa have two children, Marcus and Donna. Donald and his wife of 64 years made their home in San Carlos, San Diego, CA. Donald was a great father and taught his children many valuable lessons.

Donald was a devoted member of Christ United Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and an Elder. His dedication to service was evident by his participation in a food distribution program and helping community members to find jobs. Many people who knew Donald will remember that he loved to laugh, he loved to sing, and he loved to dance.

Donald especially loved the game of chess – playing at work during his lunchtime and at a variety of chess clubs throughout the city. Donald was always creative — like the time he made a plaque that hung on the wall at our home that read “Self Determination.” He also used his skills as an engineer to design a custom basketball goal in the backyard of our home, which featured a cantilevered hoop.

After graduating from Hampton University with a degree in Architecture Engineering, Donald was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He served for two years before he was honorably discharged and went on to be in the Army Reserve, where he was promoted to the rank of Captain.

As a Mechanical Engineer for General Dynamics, Donald traveled with his wife, Theresa and young son to Quincy, Massachusetts, where they stayed for almost two years. While in MA, Donald helped to design the antenna that tracked the Apollo spacecraft. His presence will be missed by his family and those who knew him.